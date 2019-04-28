ADR publishes consolidated report, know the details here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Sunday published the consolidated report of four phase polls in the state.

The combined report is an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 1121 out of 1137 candidates who are contesting in the Odisha Assembly Election 2019.

Here is the detailed report of ADR:

Candidates with Criminal Cases: 332 (30%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1420 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2014, 333 (23%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2009, 292(23%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 257 (23%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: 58 (40%) out of 146 candidates from BJD, 86 (59%) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 64 (46%) out of 139 candidates from INC (Indian National Congress), 12(11%) out of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 67 (23%) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 40 (27%) out of 146 candidates from BJD, 67 (46%) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 48 (35%) out of 139 candidates from INC, 11(10%) out of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 55 (19%) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Education details of candidates: 472 (42%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 598 (53%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. 8 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate

Gender details of candidates: Only 112 (10%) women are contesting in the Odisha 2019 Assembly Election. In 2014, 117(8%) women candidates contested the elections.

Crorepati Candidates: 304 (27%) are crorepatis. Out of 1420 candidates analysed during Odisha 2014 assembly elections, 244 (17%) candidates were crorepatis. Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha 2009 assembly elections, 94 (7%) candidates were crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: 97 (66%) out of 146 fielded by BJD, 75 (52%) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 73 (53%) out of 139 candidates from INC, 5 (5%) out of 106 candidates from BSP, 4 (27%) out of 15 candidates fielded by AAP, and 41 (14%) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 is Rs 1.69 Crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2014 was Rs 91.14 lakhs whereas the average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2009 was Rs 50.88 lakhs.

High asset candidates:

Bobby Mohanty (INC) contesting from Baramba seat with Rs 106 Crore

Naveen Patnaik (BJD) contesting from Hinjili and Bijepur seats with Rs 63 Crore

Niranjan Patnaik (INC) contesting from Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari seats with Rs 60 Crore

Candidates with lowest candidates:

Joginath Sahoo (Rashtriya Independent Morcha) contesting from Banki with Rs 300

Umakanta Parida (Kalinga Sena) contesting from Balikuda-Ersama with Rs 500

Birabara Dalai (Indian Citizens Party) contesting from Balikuda-Ersama with Rs 500

Candidates with highest liabilities: