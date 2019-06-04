‘Adoption is the best way to ensure family for every child’

Bhubaneswar: Participants at a state level training programme on Adoption Regulations, 2017 unanimously agreed that adoption is the best to ensure family for every child.

The training programme was organised today by State Adoption Resource Agency and Odisha State Child Protection Society, Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti at the Kalinga Conference Hall of Panthanivas, Lewis Road, Bhubaneswar.

The objective of the Training Programme is to familiarise the Adoption Regulations, 2017 and child adoption web portal “Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System” (CARINGS). Chairperson of Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Officer, Manager of Specialised Adoption Agency from 30 districts were present in the programme.

Representatives from UNICEF, Medical Association, Paediatric Association and Gynaecology Association also participated in the programme. The inaugural session was graced by Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, OSCPCR, Reghu G, IAS, Director, ICDS & Social Welfare cum Director, OSCPS and Quamar Sultana Begum, Member Secretary, Odisha State Council for Child Welfare.