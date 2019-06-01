Admin crackdown on illegal mining: 20 heavy vehicles seized

Dhenkanal: In a joint operation of the district administration and police, 20 heavy vehicles carrying illegal materials were seized in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

The raid was carried out in Nihalprasad gram panchayat, Khankira and Jajpur border illegal mine and quarry area by Dhenkenal SP, ADM, sub collector, Tahsildar, Gondia SDPO, Nihalprasad IIC, RTO, Forest ranger, revenue and police officials.

Twenty heavy vehicles, along with a JCB and other equipment and machines were seized during the raid under multiple offences of forest conservation act, illegal mining act an RTO rules.

Following the raid, decision has been taken to make functional a check post at Nihalprasad-Jajpur border with 24 hour guards and CCTV coverage. Continuous surprise raids will be made frequently.

Moreover, Section 144 of CrPC will be enforced in all the quarry areas upon receipt of detailed report from the tahsildar and IIC.