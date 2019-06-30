Adityanath rubbishes report on Hindu families’ migration from Meerut

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed report of migration of over one hundred Hindu families from Meerut.

Adityanath told the media on Sunday that nobody is migrating. Who will migrate now as we have come to power?, he asked.

A complaint was lodged on the NaMo app on June 27 that 125 Hindu families had migrated from Meerut’s Prahlad Nagar due to the harassment of women by Muslims in the area.

The complaint was lodged on the app by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhavesh Mehta on June 11.

The Prime Minister’s Office had alerted the Chief Minister’s Office on the same day, prompting Adityanath to seek a report on the matter.

Mehta, in his complaint, said that Prahlad Nagar is a Muslim-dominated locality and is the home to about 425 Hindu families. The BJP leader alleged that 125 Hindu families have sold their property and migrated to ‘safer’ localities.

A senior police officer had, however, rejected the merit of the claim, saying that the migration had occurred over the last five-six years.

The women in Prahlad Nagar, however, said they are constantly facing eve-teasing and harassment in the area.