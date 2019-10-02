Adityanath blames previous UP govts for not containing encephalitis

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed previous governments between 1977 to 2017 for failing to prevent encephalitis in the state.

Adityanath blamed the opposition parties for their “zero contribution” in checking encephalitis. The encephalitis has taken a toll of 50000 children in this 40-year period.

“The encephalitis patients were first seen (in Uttar Pradesh) in 1977. No initiative was taken by any government to check its spread to 38 districts of eastern UP, including VIP constituency Raebareli.

Among those died, 70 to 90 per cent were Dalits or belonged to minority communities, he said.