Adhir Chowdhury to become leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress has named senior lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This was decided at a strategy session this morning.

Reports said the party took the decision after failing to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post.

Gandhi and his mother UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present at the strategy session, sources said and added that the matter was discussed at length.

The Lok Sabha was informed of the matter that Chowdhury would be the leader of the single largest party. He will represent the party in all important selection committees.

According to reports, the party also focused on tomorrow’s meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his “One nation one election” idea. The Congress is opposed to the idea.

Along with Adhir Chowdhury, Kerala leader K Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor were in the running for the post.

Party sources said Chowdhury, a five-time member of the Lok Sabha, was chosen in view of his long experience in the parliament and the party.