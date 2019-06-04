ADG ops RP Koche reviews anti-maoist operations in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Additional Director General (Operations) RP Koche today visited Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district to review anti-maoist operations in area.

Soon after the meeting, the ADG said that the security forces have achieved success by conducting combing operations in the Naxal-infested districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

In coming days, the combing operations will be intensified in the forest cover of these four districts, ADG Koche informed.

In order to strengthen the understanding between the public and the police, several awareness camps will be organised in these districts to tackle Maoist threat in these places.

Apart from ADG Operations RP Koche, who presided over the meeting, Southwestern Range DIG Himansu Lal, Kalahandi SP Batula Gangadhar, Rayagada SP Sarvana Vivek M, Nabarangpur SP Kushalkar Nitin Dagudu, Balliguda SDPO Vineet Agarwal, and CRPF police force commando were also present in the meeting.