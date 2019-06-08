Adani Foundation distributes household items in FANI-hit Puri

Bhubaneswar: To support the Cyclone FANI-affected population of Puri, Adani Foundation took initiatives and provided 1000 Solar Lanterns to 6 villages of Dharanikudi GP of Bramhagiri Block of Puri district of Odisha in collaboration with the District Administration.

The team comprising the District Social Welfare wing, Block Development Officer, ICDS and Local PRI members and Opinion makers facilitated the process of providing Solar Lantern to around 1000 Fani Affected households who belong to Naharabali, Kuapada, Matalpur, Khetandi, Dharanikudi, and Janla villages.

It is to note that, Adani group supported Rs 25 Crore to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and also in process of supporting 1200 Chairs to the Nolias/Lifeguards of Puri to revive their livelihood and handed over 1000 mosquito net to the Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha for the affected people.