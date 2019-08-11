Adani Foundation celebrates Foundation Day with special kids

Bhadrak: Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Group of Companies, celebrated its 22nd foundation day with special children at Dharma Port in Bhadrak.

Special Children of Vijaya Binapani Helen Keller Special School for Girls, Langudi in Bhadrak and Yogiraj Laxman Sishu Ashram, Dola Sahi participated in the celebration.

They celebrated the day with the cutting of the cake and participating in song, drawing and dance competition. A free health check-up with medicine distribution camp was also organised for over 150 students of both the schools through the Mobile Health Care Unit run by the foundation in three blocks of Bhadrak in collaboration with HelpAge India.

On the occasion, the foundation supported the resident children of these two school with blankets, water bottle and water purifier. The winners of the competitions were awarded prizes.

Notably, the Adani Foundation was established on August 11, 1996. Having its presence in 18 states of India, the foundation is striving to bring improvement in the quality of life of the marginalised and backward community on Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood, Community Infrastructure Development and Natural Calamity.