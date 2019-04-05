Adani Dhamra Port observes National Maritime Day

Dhamra: On the eve of National Maritime Day, Adani Dhamra Port organised a “Marine Show” which showcased capabilities of the tugs & dredgers and state of the art features of Adani Dhamra Port.

The demonstrations included Fire Fighting, Oil Spill Response, Rescue of personnel, Deep, fast & precise dredging strengths of the Dhamra Port Craft Fleet.

Trailer Hopper Suction Dredger Shanti Sagar 18, Tug “Dolphin 9”, Tug “Brahmani”, Tug “Bahuda”, Tug “Baitarani” participated in the “Marine Show”.

Adani Ports have given great importance to Marine Environment, Maritime safety and security over the years. Today APSEZ is India’s largest private multi-port operator and recently touched 200 MMT annual cargo volumes.

The National Maritime Day (NMD) is celebrated every year on 5 April to commemorate the maiden voyage of the first Indian owned steamship “SS Loyalty” which had sailed from Bombay to London on 5th April 1919 (exactly 100 years back). It was a crucial step for Indian shipping history when sea trades were dominated by western countries. It marked the red-letter day in the maritime history of India, a country known for its seafaring abilities since ancient days.

This year it is the 56th edition of NMD and theme is “Indian Ocean-An Ocean of opportunity”. The NMD is being observed annually since 1964 to highlight the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and the marine environment. It provides the opportunity to spread awareness in supporting safe and environmentally sound commerce transport between continents across the world.

