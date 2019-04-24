Adani Dhamra Port bags EKDKN’s Exceed Gold Award 2018

Dhamra: The Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL), subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has won the Prestigious EKDKN’s Exceed Gold Award for the year 2018 under “Environment Preservation Category” for their outstanding achievements in the areas of Biodiversity Conservation, Environment & Waste management activities.

The Exceed Gold Award Trophy and a Certificate was awarded at EKDKN Exceed Awards Presentation Ceremony’, New Delhi in the presence of a distinguished gathering of business leaders across the Globe and Govt. Officials of India. The award was presented by H Shri Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, New Delhi.

“Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam” (EKDKN), is a non-government, non-funded, organization, engaged in National and Social development activities. The EKDKN has taken a step to recognise and honour industries in the field of Environment, corporate social responsibility (CSR), Human Resource and Occupational Health and Safety for their outstanding contribution to National, Economic, Environment and Social Development. The award act as a stamp of the quality, for the deserving companies to their outstanding achievement in their respective fields.