Acute encephalitis death toll in Bihar rises to 43

Muzaffarpur: The death toll of children due to acute encephalitis in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar has risen to 43 in the past ten days, according to reports.

Reports said the children are suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Health officials said the deadly cerebral disease is believed to be linked to a toxic substance found in lychee fruit.

Nearly 109 patients were admitted to hospitals due to AES, reports said.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate (DM), Alok Ranjan Ghosh said that eight children who were critical died on Thursday taking the toll to 43.

Senior health official Ashok Kumar Singh told news agencies that most of the children had suffered a sudden loss of glucose in their blood.

The reports said the outbreak of the disease is an annual occurrence. It normally begins during the summer season in Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts.

Known locally as Chamki Bukhar or Mastishk Bukhar, the disease had claimed the lives of 150 children in 2014.

According to research conducted by the US scientist in 2015, the brain disease could be linked to a toxic substance found in lychee fruit for which the district is famous all over the country.