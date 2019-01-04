Actress Simran Singh’s death: Accused hubby held in Bolangir

By pragativadinewsservice
Actress Simran Singh’s death: Accused hubby held in Bolangir
Bolangir: In a recent development in the Sambalpuri album actress Simran Singh’s death case, Bolangir’s Belapada police detained her husband today.

Earlier today, a voice message of the deceased actress, which she had sent to a friend, went viral on social media.

In her last message, the actress had said that she was depressed over the estranged relationship and going to leave everyone.

The accused, Dhrubaraj Suna, had tied the knot with Simran going against the consent of their families last year. However, the couple was living separately for a couple of months over some personal issues.

Suna also denied the allegation of his involvement in Simran death and stated that he is still not sure whether she was murdered or committed suicide.

He also claimed that Simran had a suicidal tendency and made such attempts earlier also.

