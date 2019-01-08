Actress Nikita’s hubby Lipan sent to jail

Cuttack: Lipan Sahu, the husband of popular Odia television actress Laxmipriya Behera aka Nikita (30), was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody.

Lipan was produced before the court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) here today. Although the accused had applied for bail, the court turned down his plea.

Chauliaganj police had arrested Lipan on Monday following the complaint of the deceased actress’s father Sanatan Behera.

The bereaved father had lodged the complaint against Lipan and his mother.