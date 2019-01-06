Actress Nikita Death: Kin cry murder, lodge complaint

Cuttack: The family members of Odia TV actress Laxmipriya Behera aka Nikita (30) brought allegations of murder against her in-laws.

The popular television actress died under mysterious circumstances while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack yesterday.

The father of the actress alleged that she was murdered by her mother-in-law and husband. He filed a written complaint at Chauliaganj Police Station in this regard.

Earlier in the day, police registered a case of unnatural death into the death of Odia TV actress Nikita.

Notably, Nikita sustained fatal injuries on her head after falling off the rooftop of her parental house at Mahanadi Vihar on Friday night.

She suffered a brain hemorrhage and blood clots in her brain. She was put on ventilator support at Ashwini hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.