Actress Nikita Death: Accused hubby Lipan Sahu arrested

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested Lipan Sahu, husband of popular Odia TV actress Laxmipriya Behera aka Nikita (30) for his alleged connection in the actress’ death case.

Lipan was arrested after an interrogation at the Chauliaganj Police Station, informed Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh.

On Sunday evening, Lipan was detained by police following the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Sanatan Behera, with Chauliaganj police.

The actress’ father, in his complaint, alleged that his son-in-law Lipan, his father Lingaraj and mother Kuntala, used to torture his daughter both mentally and physically.

Police have registered a case under Section 302, 498 (A), 306 and 34 of the IPC and further investigations into the case are on, sources said.

The Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police will address a presser this afternoon to detail about the case proceedings.

Notably, Nikita sustained injuries on her head after falling off the rooftop of her parental house at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack on Friday night.

She suffered a brain hemorrhage and blood clots in her brain. She was put on ventilator support at Ashwini hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.