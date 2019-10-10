Actress Kajol set to make digital debut with Netflix’s ‘Tribhanga’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol is set to make her digital debut with a new Netflix movie from India called Tribhanga.

American streaming service Netflix, that is expanding in India, has partnered with actor Ajay Devgn’s company Ajay Devgn Ffilms (ADF). The first collaboration of the two is titled Tribhanga.

Directed by actor Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga is the story of a dysfunctional family of three women played by Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, apart from Kajol and will be set in Mumbai, chronicling the tale of three generations from the 1980s to present day.

The movie is also Devgn’s first digital venture.

Netflix’s last two big-ticket shows- crime drama Sacred Games 2 and spy thriller Bard of Blood were co-produced with major movie companies Phantom Films and Red Chillies Entertainment respectively starring names like Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi.