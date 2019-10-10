Actress Kajol set to make digital debut with Netflix’s ‘Tribhanga’

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Kajol
0

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol is set to make her digital debut with a new Netflix movie from India called Tribhanga.

American streaming service Netflix, that is expanding in India, has partnered with actor Ajay Devgn’s company Ajay Devgn Ffilms (ADF). The first collaboration of the two is titled Tribhanga.

Related Posts

Aushim Khetrapal returns to acting after 18 yrs in “Chal…

Anveshi Jain is the proud recepient of Dadasaheb Phalke Icon…

War Box Office Collection: Action Entertainer Makes Into Rs…

Directed by actor Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga is the story of a dysfunctional family of three women played by Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, apart from Kajol and will be set in Mumbai, chronicling the tale of three generations from the 1980s to present day.

The movie is also Devgn’s first digital venture.

Netflix’s last two big-ticket shows- crime drama Sacred Games 2 and spy thriller Bard of Blood were co-produced with major movie companies Phantom Films and Red Chillies Entertainment respectively starring names like Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Aushim Khetrapal returns to acting after 18 yrs in “Chal…

Anveshi Jain is the proud recepient of Dadasaheb Phalke Icon…

War Box Office Collection: Action Entertainer Makes Into Rs…

1 of 433