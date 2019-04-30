Actress Bhoomika Dash is PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador for child rights

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actress Bhoomika Dash has been named as the newest Goodwill Ambassador of PECUC (People’s Cultural Centre) for promotion of child rights for the year 2019-2021.

Similarly, sportsperson Anshika Routray has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for promoting the right of children to play at a function held at the Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar. The announcements were made on the occasion of No Child Labour Day today at Regional Science Centre.

Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Eminent child rights Activist & Secretary PECUC, while giving a brief on the purpose of Goodwill Ambassador Nomination, gave a clarion call to all for working towards a child-friendly Odisha and to end all sorts of violence on children.

Akankhya Kabi, the outgoing Goodwill Ambassador of PECUC presented the title SASH to both the new Goodwill Ambassadors with all her good wishes.

“It’s a huge honour to join as PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador and I am looking forward to campaign for promoting the rights of children, to end child labour, promote quality education for all, to end violence on children & to promote a conducive environment where the children can lead a dignified life,” 16-year-old Bhoomika said.

“Children like me need to play & that is their right, it’s a huge honour for me to join as a Goodwill Ambassador of PECUC & promote the theme,” said Anshika

PECUC is an organisation devoted to the promotion and protection of rights of the children guided by the framework of the United Nation Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

In order to promote and strengthen the rights of children, PECUC has come up with the concept of the goodwill ambassador since 2010. The ambassador will help to raise awareness of children’s rights such as rights to education, safe places to play and learn and the impact of violence, bullying and poverty.