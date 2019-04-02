Actress Aparajita Mohanty’s candidature opposed; 500 workers quit BJP

Bhubaneswar: A day after BJP nominated veteran Ollywood actress Aparajita Mohanty to contest from Bhubaneswar (North) assembly seat, resentment is brewing among the party workers.

The party’s decision to field the actress has not gone down well with a section of the supporters. They opposed the party’s move to pick Aparajita sidelining veteran worker of the party.

According to sources, about 500 supporters today deserted the saffron party en mass opposing Aparajita’s candidature. They alleged that the party ignored Jigyasu Panda who was working for the party at the grass-root level.

“Although we had met heavyweight leaders of the party seeking Panda’s candidature, our pleas went in vain. The party has ignored Panda,” they alleged.

Panda’s supporters also alleged that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the brain behind the decision of not allotting ticket to Panda.

Notably, Aparajita had contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Cuttack on Congress ticket and lost. Later, she embraced BJP. Now, she has been nominated by the party to contest the upcoming assembly polls from Bhubaneswar (North) seat.