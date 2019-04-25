Actor Mithun Chakraborty visits Puri Srimandir

Puri: Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty along with his wife visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday.

According to reports, the actor-turned-politician reached Srimandir today morning amidst tight security. A huge crowd was also seen at the temple to welcome Mithun da.

He was accompanied by priests and senior Daitapati Ramakrushna Das Mohapatra who toured him through the 12th Century shrine following which he proceeded to have a darshan of the Holy Trinity’s ‘Abakasa Niti’ from the Bhitara Kaatha. The couple offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their family.

Adequate arrangements for the actor’s visit to the temple were made by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Mithun reached the holy town last night.