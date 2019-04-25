Actor Mithun Chakraborty visits Puri Srimandir

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Mithun Chakraborty visits Puri Srimandir
46

Puri: Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty along with his wife visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday.

According to reports, the actor-turned-politician reached Srimandir today morning amidst tight security. A huge crowd was also seen at the temple to welcome Mithun da.

Related Posts

Re-polling in nine booths: 48 per cent voter turnout till 1…

‘PM Modi’ biopic not to be released till May 19:…

Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 3 Odisha dists

He was accompanied by priests and senior Daitapati Ramakrushna Das Mohapatra who toured him through the 12th Century shrine following which he proceeded to have a darshan of the Holy Trinity’s ‘Abakasa Niti’ from the Bhitara Kaatha. The couple offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their family.

Adequate arrangements for the actor’s visit to the temple were made by the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Mithun reached the holy town last night.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.