ACP’s son found dead in city; probe on

Bhubaneswar: Special Squad ACP Sanjeev Satpathy’s 12-year-old son Ayush was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his room late on Saturday night.

Though the exact reason behind death is still unclear, it is suspected that Ayush might have committed suicide.

Ayush, a student of Class VII, was the son of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Satpathy. The family was residing in police colony here at Nayapalli area.

Sources said Ayush was playing online games till midnight. However, his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room and by his parents today morning.

While family members said that things were normal at home last night, the reason, why the minor boy resorted to the extreme step, is yet to be ascertained.

Nayapalli police, along with a forensic team has arrived at Satpathy’s official quarter and initiated an investigation. Police have also seized a mobile phone which was being used by Ayush.

