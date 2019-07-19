Achyuta Samanta urges Union Minister to include 2 sites from Odisha in iconic list

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta met Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (IC) Prahallad Patel on Friday and requested him to include at least two tourism sites from Odisha in Centre’s list of Iconic Tourism Sites.

None of the tourist and heritage destinations of Odisha has been included in the list of Iconic Tourist Destinations declared recently by the Govt of India.

Samanta submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister demanding inclusion of world-famous incredible tourist and heritage destinations of Odisha in the Iconic Tourist Destinations list.

The Minister assured him to reconsider the matter. “Personally I agree with your feelings and the Odisha Chief Minister has also written to the Govt of India regarding this. You have also raised the issued in Parliament and submitted a memorandum to me. I will reconsider the matter,” Patel said.

Samanta on Thursday had raised the issue of Iconic Tourist Destinations in Parliament during Zero Hour. In Odisha, there are so many world-famous and incredible tourist and heritage destinations like Konark, Puri, Chilika, Bhiratkanika, Shimilpal, but, it is a matter of regret none of these has got a place in Iconic Tourist Destinations of India, he had said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Centre for the inclusion of at least two tourist places of Odisha in the Centre’s list of Iconic Tourism Sites.