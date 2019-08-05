Achyuta Samanta hails passing of Transgender Rights Bill

Bhubaneswar: BJD Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta appreciated the welfare schemes and programmes explained in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019.

Participating in the discussion today in Lok Sabha, Samanta expressed BJD’s stance to support the bill. He termed the bill as transgender sensitive, non-stigmatising and non-discriminatory.

With this, he congratulated the minister Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot to come with such a considerable and human bill with a solid amendment in 2018 bill for the transgender community which is one of the most marginalized communities of the country.

“Most of us find them begging near the traffic signal and inside the train, some start complaining about their bad behaviour. This is the reality of many Transgender people in India. But the fact we often ignore or those even realise that directly or indirectly, we as a society are responsible for their condition, Samanta said.

Lack of access to education and non-availability of job forces them to take begging and other activities, but still amidst all these adversities there are some transgender persons like Acharya Mahamandaleswar Laxminarayan Tripathy who are brave enough to make their way to the mainstream, achieved their goals, and prove their transgender people are capable and deserving like other Indian thus breaking the stereotype.

She has struggled a lot to get the order from Supreme Court to get even PAN card, Aadhar Card, Passport and many other things for transgender equalizing with the other people of the society. Though it is just a biological change in the human body and because of this biological change, they are suffering a lot. First, they are abandoned by their family, and then by society, no facility to pursue study in school and colleges, they can’t able to get employment. Samanta also requested to 10 members from the trans people in the transgender council instead of 5 members.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made some provision for transgender for avail the facilities of BPL category to get the subsidized rice and kerosene. Patnaik has also given opportunity in political position to Meera Parida, a transgender. She leads the best social work. Similarly, KIIT & KISS is the first organisation in the country to provide job to a transgender Sadhana Mishra, he added.