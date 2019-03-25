Achyuta Samanta files nomination for Kandhamal LS seat

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Achyuta Samanta
45

Kandhamal: Achutya Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS and the BJD candidate filed his nomination papers from Kandhamal Lok Sabha Constituency on Monday.

Samanta, accompanied by several senior BJD leaders, submitted the nomination papers before the returning officer at the Kandhamal Collectorate.

Related Posts

Police nab 3 JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

2019 polls: First phase nominations in Odisha to end today

Gadkari files nomination from Nagpur LS seat

Achyuta Samanta

The general elections in Kandhamal district will be held on April 18 in Phase-II polls in Odisha.

Worth mentioning here that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had released its first lists of candidates on March 18, where the party named Samanta to contest from Kandhamal Lok Sabha Constituency.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.