Achyuta Samanta files nomination for Kandhamal LS seat

Kandhamal: Achutya Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS and the BJD candidate filed his nomination papers from Kandhamal Lok Sabha Constituency on Monday.

Samanta, accompanied by several senior BJD leaders, submitted the nomination papers before the returning officer at the Kandhamal Collectorate.

The general elections in Kandhamal district will be held on April 18 in Phase-II polls in Odisha.

Worth mentioning here that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had released its first lists of candidates on March 18, where the party named Samanta to contest from Kandhamal Lok Sabha Constituency.