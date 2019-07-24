Achyuta Samanta bats for adequate mobile network coverage to Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: BJD MP Dr Achyuta Samanta met Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and requested him to provide adequate mobile network coverage to Kandhamal.

Samanta requested the Union Minister to take swift action to ensure that districts such as Kandhamal receive adequate mobile network coverage at the earliest so that they can move ahead with the same developmental pace as the rest of new India.

The Union Minister assured that it will take immediate steps to ensure Telecom Network Connectivity in Kandhamal.

Earlier, the ruling BJD MP raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and said many areas of Kandhamal and many other regions in the hilly terrain of the Eastern Ghats do not receive adequate mobile network connectivity from either the Private Telecom Service Providers or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Replying to Samanta’s question, Prasad told the Lok Sabha that out of 2587 villages in the district of Kandhamal, 768 villages are covered by telecom services and 1819 villages are uncovered.