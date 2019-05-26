Acharya Balkrishna felicitated by UN

Switzerland: Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director and chief executive officer of Patanjali Ayurveda, was felicitated with ‘UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award’ at UN Headquarters in Geneva on Saturday.

The United Nations had chosen Acharya Balkrishna, among the 10 most influential people in healthcare. He has been invited to Geneva on May 25 to deliver a talk among other speakers from UNICEF and WHO.

For the first time, UNSDG felicitated renowned people from across the world in the health sector. These people have given valuable contributions to the health sector, globally.

