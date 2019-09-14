Accused in Jharsuguda Axis Bank loot case arrested from Bihar

Jharsuguda: In a major breakthrough, Jharsuguda police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the loot of cash from Axis Bank’s Gumadera branch in Jharsuguda district on September 4.

The accused has been identified as Niraj Thakur. He was arrested from Bihar. After his arrest, he was produced before ACJ court in Muzaffarpur and brought on transit remand to Jharsuguda today, Informed Jhasuguda SP Ashwini Kumar Mohanty at a presser held a Belapahar police station today.

Acting on reliable information, a police team of the district with the help of local police in Muzaffarpur arrested the accused person from Repura village of Bihar.

Before committing dacoity, the accused person and other miscreants were staying in a hotel in Sundargarh district. One Mauser has been seized from his possession, a police official said.

A case (145/19) has been registered against the accused person and he was forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the gang. The names of other dacoits were not disclosed as it would hamper the investigation, the SP added.

Notably, armed miscreants struck Gumadera branch of Axis Bank in a broad daylight on September 4 and looted cash worth Rs 11 lakhs.