Acclaimed writer Ramendra Kumar represents India at Children’s Fest in Sharjah

Sharjah (UAE): Ramendra Kumar, Internationally acclaimed writer and Chief of Communications, SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant, represented India at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), held from April 17 to 27.

SCRF, which was held under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, featured 33 authors, the best in children and young adult literature, from 18 countries.

Ramendra participated in two-panel discussions on “The craft of writing children’s books” and “Fiction in children’s and young adults’ literature”. His co-panelists represented different nationalities, languages and cultures. He was also taken to four schools in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as a part of the festival’s outreach programme.

He discussed the art of spinning yarns, conducted storytelling sessions and interacted with vibrant minds. In one of the schools in Abu Dhabi, the number of children was a whopping 1100 – a humongous number by any standards. The writer was also extended a special invite to a school in Dubai, beyond the schedule of the Festival.

Ramendra was interviewed by Sharjah TV and his programmes were widely covered in social media. His books were on display at the festival venue as well as in different schools.

Talking about his experience the writer says, “The festival is one of the best events related to children’s literature which I have attended. The children though are the same everywhere – bright with tons of ideas, oodles of imagination and chunks of chutzpah. All we writers need to do is to connect and catalyse.”

It is noteworthy that Ramendra who has 36 books to his name is also a storyteller and inspirational speaker. His writings have been translated into 15 Indian and 14 foreign languages and have found a place in several school textbooks as well as anthologies, both in India and abroad.