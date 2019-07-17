Absence of ministers irks opposition members

Bhubaneswar: The opposition BJP expressed its displeasure over the absence of ruling members in the House and said all are camping in Patkura.

The opposition members said as the ruling party members are in Patkura for the ensuing polls, we are the now the sole custodian of the House.

During zero hour, the leader of the opposition Pradipta Nayak said no one is barred to participate in campaigning, but they cannot escape their responsibility. When the House is in session, Chief Minister is busy in the roadshow and as many as 65 lawmakers are in Patkura, he said.

He said it is unfortunate that one minister is replying for the other on vital issues.

Nayak said there is a flagrant violation of the code of conduct as old-age pensions and rice are being distributed to people to woo them.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the House be dissolved till the election is over. Santosh Singh Saluja of Congress also expressed his displeasure over the absence of ministers and ruling party members in the House.