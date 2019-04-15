Absconding murder accused nabbed by Aul Police

Aul: Police have nabbed an absconding murder accused last night in connection with the murder of Radheshyam Biswal of Baulajodi village in 2016.

The arrested person has been identified as Gagan Bihari Jena alias Tulu of Padanipala village under Aul police station limits.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of Jena in his native village, a police team led by Aul inspector-in-charge Salila Kumar Pradhan raided his house last night at around 11.30 pm and apprehended him.

According to police reports, Biswal (deceased) along with two of his friend was headed to Manpur on December 10, 2016, at around 8.30 pm when about 13 men ambushed them near Kalampada Chhak. The group then attacked Biwal with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot.

“Jena, who was a part of the group, was on the run for the last two years following the brutal murder of Radheshyam Biswal,” the police said, adding that the murder case (271/16) was being probed since then.

The accused, Gagan Bihari Jena, was arrested last night following a riad and forwarded to the court on Monday, informed Aul IIC Salila Kumar Pradhan.