Absconding fraudster nabbed by EOW in Rs 1.9 Cr bank fraud case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing of State Crime Branch has arrested an absconding fraudster in connection with Rs 1.9 crore bank fraud case.

The accused has been identified as Maitreya Mishra alias Situ. He is a native of Sailoranipada village under Govindpur PS limits in Cuttack district, presently staying at Baidyanath Lane near Sasan Padia under Lingaraj PS limits in Bhubaneswar, the police said.

According to police reports, Ajaya Kumar Khuntia, Bhubaneswar Pallaspalli Branch Manager of Central Bank of India, had lodged a complaint regarding the bank fraud.

The complainant had alleged that Mishra along with others had misappropriated an amount of Rs.1,09,62,352 on March 8, 2018, by opening fake accounts in the name of different Automobile dealers and depositing the demand drafts which were issued in the name of Automobile dealers in different vehicle loans sanctioned and disbursed by banks in those fake accounts.

The EOW said that during investigation it was found that accused Maitreya Mishra in connivance with others opened fake bank accounts in the name of different automobile dealers namely M/s Shree Bharat Motors, M/s City Motors, M/s Aditya Motors, M/s Utkal Automobiles and M/s Rajpath ATM in the different branches of Syndicate bank, Odisha Gramya Bank, Axis Bank, UCO Bank and Central Bank of India during the period 2015 to 2017 with an ulterior motive to cheat the Bank.

Subsequently, the demand drafts issued for these vehicle loans in the name of different Automobile dealers and the same were deposited by accused Maitreya Mishra in such fake accounts opened by him. During this period 24 vehicle loans were sanctioned and disbursed including two loans of accused Maitreya Mishra, but no vehicles were purchased out of such loans, the EOW said in a press note.

After misappropriating the amount, Mishra was on the run and kept on changing his place of stay regularly to avoid arrest, the EOW further stated.

The EOW has registered a case (10/18) under Sections 420,467,468,471 and 120 (B) of the IPC and forwarded to the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar.