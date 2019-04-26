Absconding BJP MLA candidate Om Prakash Mishra defends himself on Social Media

Puri: BJP’s Satyabadi MLA candidate Om Prakash Mishra, who is on the run to avoid arrest in EVM vandalism case, surfaced on the social media platform to defend himself.

Yesterday, the Puri police had issued a lookout circular against Mishra. Following this, the MLA candidate has released a video which is going viral on social networking platform.

In the video, Mishra is heard saying “I appeal that this incident should be probed thoroughly. The role of district administration and the people involved in booth rigging should also be probed impartially.” Stringent action must be taken against those who are found guilty, he added

Concluding the statement, Mishra said, “If I’m found guilty during the course of the investigation, then I’m ready for the punishment.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Om Prakash Mishra, BJP’s Satyabadi MLA candidate, is the prime accused in the alleged attack on polling official and vandalisation of EVMs. He has also been accused of threatening and intimidating the polling officials during the Phase-III election in Odisha on April 23.

Two EVMs at Birakishorepur booth in Satyabadi Assembly segment and one EVM at booth No–222 in Kamasasan village under Brahmagiri Assembly segment were vandalised.

Earlier police had arrested two accomplices of Mishra- Manoj Samantaray and Akhaya Biswal- in this connection. However, Mishra had been on the run since then to avoid arrest.

Following this, the police issued a lookout notice against him yesterday.