Abhishek Verma secures Olympic quota with gold in men’s 10m air pistol

Beijing: Abhishek Verma won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing on Saturday. With this, Verma secured India’s fifth Olympic quota place with a total score of 242.7.

Verma shot a total of 585 points to qualify for the final at the fourth spot.

He was the only Indian who progressed to the final with Shahzar Rizvi and Arjun Singh Cheema finishing 32nd and 54th respectively.

Russia’s Artem Chernousov took silver with a total of 240.4 points in the eight-man final while Korea’s Seungwoo Han finished with a bronze after shooting 220.0 in the final.

This is India’s fifth 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota after Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle women), Saurabh Choudhary (10m Air Pistol men) and Divyansh had secured berths in the earlier World Cups and last year’s World Championship.