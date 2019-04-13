Abhishek Bachchan arrives in city for 2019 Super Cup finals

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan arrived in Bhubaneswar on Saturday to witness the finals of the Hero Super Cup 2019 being held at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Junior B, the co-founder of Chennaiyin FC, has come to the capital city cheer up his team during the summit clash scheduled for today.

Talking to the media, Abhishek stated that he is not only proud of his team as they reached the finals, but also happy for the fans who supported the team throughout the tournament.

Besides, the Bollywood A-lister also appealed to the voters to come out in large number and cast vote by using their rights to poll, sources said.

Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in the Super Cup 2019 final today. Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC are expected to have an intense face-off in the Hero Super Cup 2019 final at the Kalinga Stadium.

Goa and Chennaiyin have had some encounters in their history in the Indian Super League (ISL).The thrilling ISL final in 2015 was won by Chennaiyin 3-2.