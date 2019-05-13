Abhimanyu Singh roped in as antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Abhimanyu Singh
10

Mumbai: Actor Abhimanyu Singh has been roped in to play the role of antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Noted film critic and Trade analyst shared the news on his Twitter handle today.

<>

Related Posts

Trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh released

Kim Kardashian, Husband Kanye West welcome 4th baby

Maharshi becomes biggest opener of Mahesh Babu’s…


</>

Besides, Abhimanyu’s role as an antagonist, Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s third film after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. It will hit the theatre on Eid 2020.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.