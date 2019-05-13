Abhimanyu Singh roped in as antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’

Mumbai: Actor Abhimanyu Singh has been roped in to play the role of antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Noted film critic and Trade analyst shared the news on his Twitter handle today.

Abhimanyu Singh to play the baddie in #Sooryavanshi… Will play the main antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar… Directed by Rohit Shetty. pic.twitter.com/7O0gVcuS3H — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019



Besides, Abhimanyu’s role as an antagonist, Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s third film after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. It will hit the theatre on Eid 2020.