Abducted Puintala BDO Saroj Kumar Mishra rescued

Bolangir: Hours after a block development officer (BDO) was allegedly abducted by a group of miscreants in Bolangir district, the police managed to rescue the official on Friday.

The BDO, identified as Saroj Kumar Mishra, who was posted Puintala block in the district. He was rescued by the police and taken to the sub-collector’s office where Bolangir SP and Collector are trying to elicit information from him regarding the incident.

According to sources, Mishra reached office at around 3.30 pm today. A few minutes later block vice-chairman Santosh Gurandi along with his associates barged into the office.

Soon a commotion ensued between Mishra and the group. Later, they took the BDO to an unknown location in a four-wheeler.

A complaint was lodged in this regard. Acting swiftly, the police had launched a probe into the matter.

According to sources, the block vice-chairman had also quarrelled with the BDO earlier.