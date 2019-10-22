Abandoned baby girl rescued in Cuttack

Cuttack: Incidents of newborn girls being abandoned continues unabated, with a girl child being rescued near a drain in Sutahat area of Cuttack city.

As per the reports, the child was found dumped near the drain this morning. Locals and passersby were shocked to find the baby in the unhygienic ground. The locals rescued the baby in critical condition and rushed her to SVP Sisubhavan in the city.

However, under what circumstances the child was abandoned and by whom is yet to be ascertained.