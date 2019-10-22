Abandoned baby girl rescued in Cuttack

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Newborn Rescued
Representational Image
11

Cuttack: Incidents of newborn girls being abandoned continues unabated, with a girl child being rescued  near a drain in Sutahat area of Cuttack city.

Related Posts

IIT student commits suicide by jumping off from hostel roof

Unattended parcels triggers panic near shopping mall in…

Elderly couple locked up, looted in Bhubaneswar

As per the reports, the child was found dumped near the drain this morning. Locals and passersby were shocked to find the baby in the unhygienic ground. The locals rescued the baby in critical condition and rushed her to SVP Sisubhavan in the city.

However, under what circumstances the child was abandoned and by whom is yet to be ascertained.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

IIT student commits suicide by jumping off from hostel roof

Unattended parcels triggers panic near shopping mall in…

Elderly couple locked up, looted in Bhubaneswar

1 of 942