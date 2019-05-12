AAP candidate alleges poll rigging by BJP in South Delhi

New Delhi: The South Delhi candidate of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, on Sunday has alleged poll rigging by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sangam Vihar.

Chadha has leveled serious allegations that the BJP workers were casting ballots frequently after removing the ink.

The AAP candidate has said the BJP workers have clashed with the police in this connection. Chadha said his men had identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed.

Neither the saffron party nor the police have commented on the matter.

The national capital is voting in the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Chadha is taking on Ramesh Bidhuri and Vijender Singh of Congress party.

The AAP and the Congress had failed to draw a consensus on seat-sharing arrangement in the run-up to the polls.

The saffron party had swept the polls in Delhi winning all the seven LS constituencies in 2014.