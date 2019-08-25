Aamir Khan Celebrates Janmashtami With Family, Shares Adorable Video

By pragativadinewsservice
Amir Khan
 Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Janmashtami, Superstar Aamir Khan took to social media platforms to share the special moments of Janmashtami celebration along with his family.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor shared adorable picture and video with son Azad Rao Khan, in which he is seen climbing Aamir’s back as he tries to reach Dahi Handi.  Along with the video, Aamir Khan wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami !”

Aamir is currently working on his next movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

 

 

