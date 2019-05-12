Aahar scheme to resume in Cuttack from tomorrow

By pragativadinewsservice
Aahar scheme
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government’s Aahar scheme, that implement the cheap meal scheme, will resume its services in Cuttack from Monday.

According to sources, the operations of the Aahar centres were halted as the kitchen sheds of Akshaya Patra Foundation sustained damaged by Cyclone Fani. As the damaged sheds of the Foundation have been restored, the meal scheme will be served from tomorrow.

Aahar Yojana provides cooked rice and dalma at Rs 5 in State’s urban areas.

Notably, the Aahar centres in Cuttack stopped functioning since May 3 following the of landfall of extremely severe cyclone Fani at Puri.

