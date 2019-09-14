Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for new dealers from Jan 2020

@UIDAI

The GST Network has decided to make Aadhaar authentication or physical verification mandatory for new dealers from January next year to check malpractices in GST.

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers of GST Network.

Addressing media in Bengaluru today, he said Aadhaar authentication was earlier optional.

Mr Modi said the decision was taken after noticing in the last two years that there is a good number of fly-by-night operators, who make fake invoices.

He said for those who do not want Aadhaar authentication, physical verification will be carried out, which will be completed in three days.

Mr Modi said as refunding is a big issue, the GSTN decided on complete online refunding from September 24 this year from a single source, either by the Central GST or State GST.

He further said that no State government is in favour of slashing the GST slab for the Automobile sector from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, fearing loss of revenue. He said the next GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place in Goa on September 20.