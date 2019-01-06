Aadhaar savings is beneficial for country: Arun Jaitley

By pragativadinewsservice
Aadhaar savings
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said savings made through implementation of Aadhaar  has become beneficial for the country.

He said it can fund three public welfare schemes of the magnitude of Ayushman Bharat.

The Finance Minister said the successful implementation of Aadhaar has become possible due to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaitley criticized that the Congress-led UPA remained “half-hearted” towards it because of its own contradictions and indecision.

In a Facebook post entitled ‘Benefits of the Aadhaar – where it stands today’, the Finance Minister said its use in the delivery of subsidies has helped saved Rs 90,000 crore in the past few years till March 2018 by eliminating fake beneficiaries.

pragativadinewsservice
