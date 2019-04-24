AAC 2019: Dutee Chand Wins Bronze In Women’s 200m

Doha: Odia sprinter Dutee Chand won a bronze medal in women’s 200m event on the last day of the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Dutee won the medal with a PB time of 23.24s and opened the Indian tally on the last day of Championships. This was India’s 14th medal of the Games.

“I am really very happy. I missed a medal in 100m & relay. I put too much effort in the 100m, was not sure of the medal in 200m. Just did my best & I am happy,” Dutee said.

Earlier, Dutee broke her own record twice in the 100-metre race at the Asian Athletics Championship. Dutee clocked 11.28 seconds in the heats on April 21 while she finished the race in 11.26 seconds to enter the finals the next day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Dutee Chand for her success and wrote, “Congratulate Dutee Chand on winning Bronze for India in 200m sprint at 23rd Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. A moment of immense pride for #Odisha and the nation. Best wishes for future.”

<>

Congratulate Dutee Chand on winning Bronze for India in 200m sprint at 23rd Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. A moment of immense pride for #Odisha and the nation. Best wishes for future. #AAC2019 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 24, 2019



</>