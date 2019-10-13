A Temple in Chattisgarh where wild bear ‘couple’ frequently visit after sunset

Bhubaneswar: In this world where man-animal conflicts are raising day by day, every evening, a remote village of Chattisgarh witnesses a miracle by welcoming a wild bear couple in its small mountain temple.

The Chandi Mata temple is situated in village Ghunchapali, just 6-7 km away from Bagbahara tehsil in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh. The temple is located on a small hill surrounded by beautiful forest and rocky knobs.

The town is also famous for the temple at Chandi Dongri. Thousands of devotees from the adjacent areas visit the temple in Navratri. The town is also known for wild bears who visit the temple daily during Arti (prayer) and bow in front of the goddess.

The very surprising thing about the temple is many bears are coming regularly in temple premises from the nearby forest in the evening and they take eatable offerings given by devotees without causing any harm. They roam freely in the premises and after eating the prasad (eatable offering’s) they return to the wild.

The wild bear ‘couple’ frequently visits the Lord Bhairava temple here attracting visitors from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. The bears are named ‘Ramu’ and ‘Jambu’ by the locals. They visit the temple after sunset and wait for passersby to feed them bananas, biscuits and coconuts. The pujaris of the temple, located about 5 km from here, keep the grill gates closed for safety.

The temple premise is big and beautiful, having the main temple of Chandi Mata and temples of Hanuman and Bhairavnaath. Another small and beautiful cave temple of Goddess Kali is also a big attraction for devotees. There is a big hall and Dharamshala also available for rest and halt purpose.

The Forest Department believes that the two wild bears have become lazy and frequent the temple area from the nearby hillock only to get food. They fear that speeding vehicles may hit them. Under the Wildlife Act, feeding and teasing wild bears are prohibited.

Notably, sloth bears are spotted in large numbers in the Odisha-Chhattisgarh bordering areas known for its rich flora and fauna. Spread over 3,364 hectares, the dense forest area is also home to leopards, spotted and barking deer, wolves, and wild boars.