9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship (B) Day 3 Results

Sikar (Rajasthan): On Day 3 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship B Division Chhattisgarh Hockey, Andhra Hockey Association, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Himachal registered impressive wins.

After losing their first match against Hockey Patiala on Day 1, Chhattisgarh Hockey found their groove winning their second match in the competition against Bengal Hockey Association. After a sedate first quarter, Chhattisgarh Hockey changed gears scoring three apiece in next two quarters, thanks to a double from Sonam Sahu (16’, 24’) and a hat-trick from skipper Monika Tirkey (32’, 36’, 53’) as Bengal Hockey Association were trounced 7-0, their second consecutive loss in the tournament.

Riding on two goals from Revathi T (3’, 53) and a goal from skipper Bharani S (17’), Andhra Hockey Association beat Manipur Hockey 3-0. This was Manipur Hockey’s 2nd loss in two days after losing to Hockey Patiala on Thursday.

After conceding 10 goals in their first match against Hockey Himachal on Wednesday, Goans Hockey lost 0-9 in their match against Hockey Maharashtra. Three from Prajakta Mane (5’, 11’, 21’) and two apiece from Utkarsha Kale (24’, 41’) and Manashri Shedge (40’, 55’) were the highlights of Hockey Maharashtra’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Himachal registered their second win in as many games beating Kerala Hockey 6-0. Jaismeen Sharma (22’, 40’) and Radha (33’, 37’) scored two goals each in Hockey Himachal’s win.