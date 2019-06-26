9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Div) Day 10 Results

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Action in the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) continued on Wednesday into its tenth day which saw Bengaluru Hockey Association register a victory in their respective Pool match.

Mumbai School Sports Association drew their Pool match with Citizen Hockey XI.

In Pool B, Mumbai School Sports Association drew 2-2 with Citizen Hockey XI as Ranjan Gond (47′) and Seraj Ahmad (57′) scored for Mumbai School Sports Association while Hifazat Ali Shah (7′) and Abhinandan Bhardwaj (35′) scored for Citizen Hockey XI.

Pool B’s last match of the day saw Bengaluru Hockey Association beat Kerala Hockey 9-1. Ujjawal (23′, 56′), Royan Rodrigues (7′), Akash Yadav (8′), Arbin Toppo (13′), Sandeep Toppo (18′), Dhanush Manjunath (39′), Aryan Xess (47′), Captain Kolli Harsha Kamal Teja (58′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association while Jithin Joy (32′) scored for Kerala Hockey.