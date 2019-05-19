9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A) Quarter-Finals Results

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Quarter-Finals of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) took place here today which saw Hockey Odisha, Sports Authority of India, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand secure their places in the Semi-Finals of the competition.

In the first Quarter-Final, it was Hockey Odisha who rushed to a 3-2 victory over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to advance to the Semi-Finals of the competition. Goals for Hockey Odisha were scored by Paulus Lakra (2’, 38’) and Rajmon Teli (60’), while Shreyas Dhupe (19’, 49’) scored a brace for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

In the second Quarter-Final, Sports Authority of India defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-0 to advance to the next round. Goals in Sports Authority of India’s victory were scored by Akash Soreng (35’), Md Zaid Khan (42’) and Abhishek Mundu (49’).

The third Quarter-Final saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeat Hockey Punjab by a score-line of 3-0 to secure their place in the Semi-Finals. Ankit Prajapati (10’, 39’) scored a brace in Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s win while Siddhant Singh (17’) also scored off a Penalty Corner in his team’s victory.

Hockey Jharkhand also continued their fine form in the competition as they defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 in the fourth Quarter-Final to secure their place in the Semi-Finals. Hockey Haryana took the lead in the match in the 37th minute through Tanuj Sroha, but Hockey Jharkhand’s Aseem Aind scored a brace in the 48th and 57th minutes to win the match for his team.

Here is the Semi-Finals line-up of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) to be played on Tuesday, 21st May 2019: