9-yr-old girl raped in Bargarh, accused minor detained

Bargarh: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Paikamal area of Bargarh district today. The survivor has been admitted to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla.

The shocking matter came to light today after the victim narrated her ordeal to the family members. Following this, the minor girl’s family lodged a complaint with Paikamal Police station.

As per the complaint, the minor boy took the girl forcibly to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. Following which, the victim sustained critical injuries.

Reportedly, the accused minor boy has been detained at the police station for interrogation and the victim sent for medical examination.

An investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, the police said.