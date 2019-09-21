8th Annual Convocation Of IIT Bhubaneswar: ISRO Chairman Graces as Chief Guest

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar celebrated its 8th Annual Convocation on Saturday in the Community Centre of the Institute at Argul, Jatni. The Chief Guest for the Convocation was ISRO Chairman K. Sivan.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar presided over the function. Also present were the Members of Board of Governors, Senate Member, Deans, Heads of Schools, faculty, staff members of IIT Bhubaneswar and esteemed guests. The Convocation began with a majestic and grand academic procession followed by the National Song sung by the students of the Institute.

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan attended the event as the Chief Guest and addressed the gathering. He congratulated the fresh graduates on their success. He also recognised the Institute’s efforts in bringing new approaches to learning by inculcating the spirit of innovation as a fundamental approach to teaching.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director Prof. R.V Raja Kumar congratulated the Gold Medal winners for their outstanding success and wished them best of luck for their future ahead. He conferred the degrees to 32 PhD, 105 M.Tech, 67 M.Sc and 152 B.Tech students. He also presented a detailed report which underlined the various efforts and achievements of IIT Bhubaneswar on multiple fronts including imparting high-quality technical education but also towards addressing a very large range of societal needs through the application of Science & Technology.

He was extremely happy to share that the Institute tripled its placements with one and half times rise in average salary. He also emphasised on raising the standards on all fronts including internationalisation of academics programmes, international collaborations on the research of high industrial & societal relevance, doubling of PhD Scholar’s intake, massive plantations and rapid strides made in research and developmental activities of the Institute over last one year.

The President of India Gold Medal has been awarded to Shrohan Mohapatra of the Computer Science and Engineering for best academic performance among the entire outgoing B. Tech. batch of students.

The Director’s Gold Medal has been awarded to Rahul Das of the School of Infrastructure for best academic performance among the entire outgoing M.Tech. batch of students.

The Director’s Gold Medal has been awarded to Anubhav Nath of the School of Basic Sciences for best academic performance among the entire outgoing M. Sc. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in the respective Schools, the Institute Silver Medals have been awarded to Shrohan Mohapatra, Gonuguntla Neeharika, Indira Singh Dhakar, Gaurav Vishal and Chaudhari Hrishikesh Umesh among the outgoing B. Tech. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in the respective Schools, the Institute Silver Medals have been awarded to Rahul Das, Abhishek Parida, Srija Mukherjee, Ananta Dutta, P Abhishek and Spandan Dey among the outgoing M. Tech. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in the respective Schools, the Institute Silver Medals have been awarded to Anubhav Nath, Sharmistha Dey, Kaushik Nageswar Jaiswal, Sujay Nandi among the outgoing M. Sc. batch of students.

The Convocation ended with a Vote of Thanks and National Anthem sung by the students of the Institute.