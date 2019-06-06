82 Schools with zero results served notices: SME Minister

Bhubaneswar: Notices were served to all 82 schools that recorded nil results in the annual Class 10 examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) this year.

This was informed by the newly appointed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash today after his visit to the BSE office in Cuttack.

Addressing the media Dash said that all 82 schools which recorded nil results in the Odisha BSE Class 10 exams this year were served notices seeking explanation on the low performance. The cause behind the poor show of results will be reviewed after he visits the schools and accordingly steps will be taken, he added.

Chief Minister has given monthly targets to all Ministers and he will expedite the work, he said.